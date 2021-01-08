Hong Kong and Asian markets follow gains in US equities as Trump concedes defeat in US election but major Chinese telecoms stocks falter on NYSE delisting blow. Photo: AFP
Hang Seng Index rises with Asian stocks on stimulus bets as Trump concedes defeat, pledges smooth handover to Biden
- Hang Seng Index gains 1.2 per cent, while Shanghai Composite falls 0.6 per cent; both measures are headed for winning week
- Chinese telecoms stocks falter again after the New York Stock Exchange delisting plan, index compilers to remove trio from benchmarks
