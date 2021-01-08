China accounts for almost half of the world’s consumption of pork. Photo: Reuters China accounts for almost half of the world’s consumption of pork. Photo: Reuters
China accounts for almost half of the world’s consumption of pork. Photo: Reuters

China launches hog futures on Dalian exchange after African swine fever triggers wild swings in pork prices, inflation

  • Contracts expiring in September and November fell by almost their 16 per cent limit on first day of trading, as did the contracts due January 2022
  • Breeders can capitalise on futures prices to arrange production plans and hedge against risks to stabilise price and shorten ‘hog cycle,’ CSRC says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:19pm, 8 Jan, 2021

