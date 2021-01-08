China accounts for almost half of the world’s consumption of pork. Photo: Reuters
China economy
China launches hog futures on Dalian exchange after African swine fever triggers wild swings in pork prices, inflation
- Contracts expiring in September and November fell by almost their 16 per cent limit on first day of trading, as did the contracts due January 2022
- Breeders can capitalise on futures prices to arrange production plans and hedge against risks to stabilise price and shorten ‘hog cycle,’ CSRC says
Topic | China economy
China accounts for almost half of the world’s consumption of pork. Photo: Reuters