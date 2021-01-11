Hong Kong stocks approach the highest level in a year as technology companies rally and investors buy the dip in Chinese telecoms stocks. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hang Seng Index approaches 12-month high as technology stocks rally, telecoms stocks attract buyers after sell-off
- Hang Seng Index advances 0.5 per cent in early trading to reach the highest level since January 22 last year
- Sunny Optical leads gainers while Chinese telecoms giants surge as investors buy the dip after a sell-off sparked by deletions from major indices
