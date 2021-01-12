A bull sculpture located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee A bull sculpture located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
A bull sculpture located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee

Hang Seng Index

Business /  Markets

Hang Seng Index advances to 11-month high after mainland funds invade market with record US$2.5 billion of purchases

  • Mainland traders continue to add to their record HK$19.5 billion (US$2.5 billion) purchases of Hong Kong stocks via Stock Connect programme
  • Stocks in Asia are mixed as Malaysian equities slump after the Southeast Asian nation imposes an emergency to stem Covid-19 outbreak

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:30pm, 12 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A bull sculpture located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee A bull sculpture located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
A bull sculpture located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE