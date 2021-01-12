A bull sculpture located outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hang Seng Index
Hang Seng Index advances to 11-month high after mainland funds invade market with record US$2.5 billion of purchases
- Mainland traders continue to add to their record HK$19.5 billion (US$2.5 billion) purchases of Hong Kong stocks via Stock Connect programme
- Stocks in Asia are mixed as Malaysian equities slump after the Southeast Asian nation imposes an emergency to stem Covid-19 outbreak
