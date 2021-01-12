Moutai liquor on store shelf in Beijing. The maker fiery baijiu from Guizhou province is expected to be worth more than the size of Shenzhen economy in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock Images Moutai liquor on store shelf in Beijing. The maker fiery baijiu from Guizhou province is expected to be worth more than the size of Shenzhen economy in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Moutai liquor on store shelf in Beijing. The maker fiery baijiu from Guizhou province is expected to be worth more than the size of Shenzhen economy in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock Images

Kweichow Moutai surpasses Shenzhen economy as meteoric rise sparks bubble concerns in China’s stock market

  • China’s biggest company has a market value that exceeded the 2019 gross domestic product of Shenzhen, China’s third richest city
  • The meteoric rise of Kweichow Moutai may be an early sign of froth since mainland A share market surpassed US$10 trillion last quarter

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:08pm, 12 Jan, 2021

