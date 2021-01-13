Stocks are posting impressive gains in the new year, helping the Hang Seng Index recoup all losses since the Wuhan lockdown, while the Shanghai Composite Index heads for the best start to a year since 2008. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index briefly recoups all losses triggered by Covid-19 sell-off, Wuhan lockdown amid record mainland China fund inflows
- Hang Seng Index maintains momentum from 2020 amid record inflows from mainland China funds via Stock Connect programme
- Shanghai Composite Index is little changed, having already chalked up 4 per cent in the new year for its best start since 2008
