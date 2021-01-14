Pedestrians walk past a statue of a bull in Beijing. The Hang Seng Index is near the highest level before the viral outbreak as Alibaba and Tencent stocks rally. Photo: AP Pedestrians walk past a statue of a bull in Beijing. The Hang Seng Index is near the highest level before the viral outbreak as Alibaba and Tencent stocks rally. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index flirts with pre-pandemic level on Alibaba, Tencent while China stocks extend slump from 2008 high

  • Gains in Chinese tech giants nudge the Hang Seng Index closer to the January 22 level, a day before the Wuhan lockdown last year
  • Trump administration faced resistance from Treasury officials on plans to ban US investors from owning Alibaba and Tencent, reports say

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:02am, 14 Jan, 2021

