A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic display board in the lobby of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in Shanghai on February 14, 2020. Photo: AP A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic display board in the lobby of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in Shanghai on February 14, 2020. Photo: AP
Xiaomi slumps, Chinese banks rally as Hang Seng Index eyes best start in a decade

  • Hong Kong markets see choppy trading after a strong week that lifted the benchmark index to highest level before the Wuhan lockdown a year ago
  • Xiaomi crashes by as much as 11 per cent on US sanctions, while bank stocks keep the market in positive zone

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:26am, 15 Jan, 2021

