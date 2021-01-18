Since the March 23 bottom, more than US$4.5 trillion of market value has been created in a span of nine months. Photo: Bloomberg Since the March 23 bottom, more than US$4.5 trillion of market value has been created in a span of nine months. Photo: Bloomberg
China stock alarm bells rebuffed as JPMorgan, BlackRock stay upbeat, market barometers remain a distance from 2015 crash triggers

  • Price-earnings multiple, leveraged accounts, trading volume and overbought ratio are still below their 2015 levels
  • JPMorgan remains bullish on GDP outlook while BlackRock, Julius Baer see Chinese equities as intrinsic to portfolio holdings

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 18 Jan, 2021

