China is expected to be the only Group of 20 nation to report positive economic growth in 2020. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong and mainland markets rise as China’s economic growth in 2020 beats expectations

  • China’s economy grew 2.3 per cent in 2020, its lowest annual growth rate in 45 years, but was still higher than forecast
  • Hang Seng Index rises 0.5 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index adds 0.7 per cent

Martin Choi
Updated: 12:38pm, 18 Jan, 2021

