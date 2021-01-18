China is expected to be the only Group of 20 nation to report positive economic growth in 2020. Photo: AFP
China stock market
Hong Kong and mainland markets rise as China’s economic growth in 2020 beats expectations
- China’s economy grew 2.3 per cent in 2020, its lowest annual growth rate in 45 years, but was still higher than forecast
- Hang Seng Index rises 0.5 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index adds 0.7 per cent
Topic | China stock market
China is expected to be the only Group of 20 nation to report positive economic growth in 2020. Photo: AFP