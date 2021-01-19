Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Hang Seng Index approaches 30,000 level as record purchases by mainland funds lift market to 20-month high

  • Hang Seng Index comes within 0.8 per cent of 30,000-point level last seen in May 2019 amid strong inflows from mainland funds
  • Stocks extend their best start to a year in more than a decade after rallying 9.2 per cent so far this month

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:43pm, 19 Jan, 2021

