Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Hang Seng Index
Hang Seng Index approaches 30,000 level as record purchases by mainland funds lift market to 20-month high
- Hang Seng Index comes within 0.8 per cent of 30,000-point level last seen in May 2019 amid strong inflows from mainland funds
- Stocks extend their best start to a year in more than a decade after rallying 9.2 per cent so far this month
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li