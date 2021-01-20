A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central, Hong Kong on January 19, 2021. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index near 30,000 level as Alibaba surges, more China funds add to record inflows
- Hang Seng Index rises to as high as 29,984 points, less than 0.1 per cent of surpassing the psychological level last seen on May 3, 2019
- Technology stocks rally with Alibaba pacing the winners; Meituan, Tencent and bourse operator HKEX reach new highs
