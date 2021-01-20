Pedestrians near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai on March 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters Pedestrians near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai on March 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group
China’s mutual funds, armed with cash from Ant Group’s foiled IPO, plough into Tencent, HKEX and other Hong Kong-listed stocks

  • The five mutual funds that were supposed to buy into Ant Group’s IPO have earned decent returns by scooping up Hong Kong stocks instead
  • They contribute to the record inflows of mainland funds into Hong Kong, fuelling the stock market’s best start to a year since 1985

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 20 Jan, 2021

