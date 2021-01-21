A man wearing a face mask walks past statues of bulls in Beijing. Asian stock markets rally and the Hang Seng Index climbs above 30,000 points for the first time since May 2019. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index surpasses 30,000 level for first time since May 2019 as Biden inauguration spurs Asia-wide stock rally
- Hang Seng Index breaks 30,000 level, a psychological target last seen on May 3, 2019, markets in Asia rally as Biden takes over as US president
- Mainland fund inflows may continue through Lunar New Year next month as investors also weigh outlook on global economic recovery
Topic | Stocks
A man wearing a face mask walks past statues of bulls in Beijing. Asian stock markets rally and the Hang Seng Index climbs above 30,000 points for the first time since May 2019. Photo: AP