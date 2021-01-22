A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday with another mood boost from Wall Street, but fears persist over the surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the world. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Hong Kong stocks slide as January bull run triggers caution and CNOOC exits MSCI indices
- The Hang Seng Index declines at Friday trading break as markets enter an overbought zone while mainland funds temper purchases
- Stocks aided by record mainland fund inflows are among big losers, with CNOOC and Xiaomi losing more than 3.9 per cent
