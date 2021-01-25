The Hang Seng Index’s 8.1 per cent jump this month to the highest in 20 months ranked it among the top three major-market performers. Photo: Warton Li The Hang Seng Index’s 8.1 per cent jump this month to the highest in 20 months ranked it among the top three major-market performers. Photo: Warton Li
The Hang Seng Index’s 8.1 per cent jump this month to the highest in 20 months ranked it among the top three major-market performers. Photo: Warton Li
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks look for earnings boost, mainland China tonic to overcome fatigue after world-beating run

  • Investors see an imminent inflection point in corporate earnings to justify bull run as China’s economic expansion gains traction
  • Chinese investors buy Hong Kong shares as a hedge to yuan-based assets on valuation appeal and hopes for better US-China ties

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang ShidongIris Ouyang
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:39am, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hang Seng Index’s 8.1 per cent jump this month to the highest in 20 months ranked it among the top three major-market performers. Photo: Warton Li The Hang Seng Index’s 8.1 per cent jump this month to the highest in 20 months ranked it among the top three major-market performers. Photo: Warton Li
The Hang Seng Index’s 8.1 per cent jump this month to the highest in 20 months ranked it among the top three major-market performers. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE