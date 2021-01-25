The Hang Seng Index’s 8.1 per cent jump this month to the highest in 20 months ranked it among the top three major-market performers. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong stocks look for earnings boost, mainland China tonic to overcome fatigue after world-beating run
- Investors see an imminent inflection point in corporate earnings to justify bull run as China’s economic expansion gains traction
- Chinese investors buy Hong Kong shares as a hedge to yuan-based assets on valuation appeal and hopes for better US-China ties
