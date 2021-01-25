People crossing a road in front of a billboard in Beijing's central business district. China’s economic growth is fueling optimism on corporate earnings outlook, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Hang Seng Index tops 30,000 again as tech stocks leap on China growth, earnings optimism
- Hang Seng Index advances 2.1 per cent at Monday trading break to breach the 30,000 level again
- Tencent and Meituan sprint to record highs while CNOOC gains on speculation mainland funds are supporting the stock
Topic | Hang Seng Index
