People crossing a road in front of a billboard in Beijing's central business district. China’s economic growth is fueling optimism on corporate earnings outlook, analysts say. Photo: AFP People crossing a road in front of a billboard in Beijing's central business district. China’s economic growth is fueling optimism on corporate earnings outlook, analysts say. Photo: AFP
People crossing a road in front of a billboard in Beijing's central business district. China’s economic growth is fueling optimism on corporate earnings outlook, analysts say. Photo: AFP
Hang Seng Index
Business /  Markets

Hang Seng Index tops 30,000 again as tech stocks leap on China growth, earnings optimism

  • Hang Seng Index advances 2.1 per cent at Monday trading break to breach the 30,000 level again
  • Tencent and Meituan sprint to record highs while CNOOC gains on speculation mainland funds are supporting the stock

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:36pm, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People crossing a road in front of a billboard in Beijing's central business district. China’s economic growth is fueling optimism on corporate earnings outlook, analysts say. Photo: AFP People crossing a road in front of a billboard in Beijing's central business district. China’s economic growth is fueling optimism on corporate earnings outlook, analysts say. Photo: AFP
People crossing a road in front of a billboard in Beijing's central business district. China’s economic growth is fueling optimism on corporate earnings outlook, analysts say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE