Hong Kong stocks fluctuate as volatility climbs to six-month high while Alibaba advances on Ant IPO prospects

  • Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group could revive its IPO once problems are solved, central bank governor says
  • A measure of Hong Kong’s stock market volatility jumps to a six-month high after its wild rally-and-tumble this week

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:11am, 27 Jan, 2021

An electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index near the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Central on December 18, 2020. Photo: AP
