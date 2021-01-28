CLSA analysts Jamie Chan (left) and Gabriel Ke unveil the Feng Shui Index on Wednesday. Photo: Handout CLSA analysts Jamie Chan (left) and Gabriel Ke unveil the Feng Shui Index on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
The Year of the Ox is auspicious for Hong Kong stock investors, CLSA’s Feng Shui Index says

  • The Hang Seng Index will peak in August and end the year higher than where it starts, with pullbacks to occur in April and October, according to the Chinese-styled astrological index
  • As the Year of the Ox is related to water and metal, industries linked to the two natural elements, such as logistics, shipping and financial services, will do well

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 28 Jan, 2021

