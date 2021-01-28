CLSA analysts Jamie Chan (left) and Gabriel Ke unveil the Feng Shui Index on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
The Year of the Ox is auspicious for Hong Kong stock investors, CLSA’s Feng Shui Index says
- The Hang Seng Index will peak in August and end the year higher than where it starts, with pullbacks to occur in April and October, according to the Chinese-styled astrological index
- As the Year of the Ox is related to water and metal, industries linked to the two natural elements, such as logistics, shipping and financial services, will do well
Topic | Stocks
