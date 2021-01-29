A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on January 18, 2021. The benchmark closed above the 30,000 level earlier this week, only to quickly surrender those gains amid the biggest market sell-off since October on Thursday. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index rebounds as Tencent, Anta Sports stem slide after biggest slump in global markets since October
- Anta Sports, Wuxi Biologics and Tencent are among pacesetters in market rebound, each rising by at least 3 per cent
- US equities rose by 0.5 to 1 per cent overnight, fuelling gains across major markets in Asia-Pacific region
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on January 18, 2021. The benchmark closed above the 30,000 level earlier this week, only to quickly surrender those gains amid the biggest market sell-off since October on Thursday. Photo: AP