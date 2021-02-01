Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 1 per cent on Monday morning. Photo: AP Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 1 per cent on Monday morning. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 1 per cent on Monday morning. Photo: AP
Hang Seng Index
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stock market starts the week strong as surging tech shares overcome China’s slowing recovery and fears about Reddit traders’ assault on hedge funds

  • The Hang Seng Index advanced almost 2 per cent on Monday morning, even as data signalled a slowdown in China’s economic recovery
  • Meituan, Tencent led the gains, soaring by 7 per cent and 5.2 per cent respectively

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:29pm, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 1 per cent on Monday morning. Photo: AP Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 1 per cent on Monday morning. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 1 per cent on Monday morning. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE