Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP
Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP
Aviation
Business /  Markets

Hainan Airlines slumps by close to daily limit in Shanghai after it warns of a loss of as much as US$10.06 billion

  • Hainan Airlines Holding sheds as much as 9.8 per cent in Shanghai, approaching the daily cap of 10 per cent
  • Other HNA Group entities also fall after parent’s bankruptcy restructuring

Topic |   Aviation
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 4:05pm, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP
Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE