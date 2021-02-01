Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP
Hainan Airlines slumps by close to daily limit in Shanghai after it warns of a loss of as much as US$10.06 billion
- Hainan Airlines Holding sheds as much as 9.8 per cent in Shanghai, approaching the daily cap of 10 per cent
- Other HNA Group entities also fall after parent’s bankruptcy restructuring
Hainan Airlines said its expects to post massive losses because of problems at parent HNA Group. Photo: AFP