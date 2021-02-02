Hong Kong stocks are enjoying a massive liquidity injection from mainland funds as tech leaders like Tencent, Meituan and other stocks sanctioned by the US attract buying support. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent, Alibaba power Hang Seng Index rally as mainland funds pile in and investors look to Kuaishou IPO windfall
- Hang Seng Index rises as much as 2 per cent, allowing the market to recoup all of the 1,164-point slide last week as quarterly earnings roll in
- Investors go bullish on markets as Kuaishou Technology prepares for its debut later this week with expected windfall
Topic | Hang Seng Index
