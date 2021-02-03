Alibaba weighs on the Hang Seng Index after the e-commerce group highlights regulatory risks and “substantial uncertainties” surrounding its units despite a steady earnings report. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks drop as regulatory risks hurt Alibaba and WuXi Biologics plans new stock placement at discount
- Hang Seng Index retreats from a two-day advance amid uncertainty surrounding antitrust probes, Ant Group IPO revival
- WuXi Biologics slips after company seeks HK$13.2 billion (US$1.69 billion) via a stock placement below market price
