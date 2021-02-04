The Hang Seng Index is looking for winners from among Alibaba Group and Chinese oil giants as technology stocks take a breather amid a slowdown in mainland fund inflows. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stocks get a lift from Alibaba upgrades while CNOOC, PetroChina bounce on higher crude prices
- Hang Seng Index swings between gains and losses with Alibaba and oil companies dominating while eyes are fixed on Kuaishou in gray market
- Meituan, Xiaomi, Tencent are among loss leaders after mainland fund inflows into Hong Kong weakened on Wednesday
