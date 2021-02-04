Global investors can settle the bonds within Brussels-based Euroclear Bank’s network, BOC says. Photo: Reuters
Bank of China raises US$500 million in first offering of Yulan bonds, as Beijing seeks to tap funding in Europe
- The bonds, which have a maturity of three years and carry an annual interest rate of 0.86 per cent, were oversubscribed four times
- Named after a Chinese magnolia variety, the bonds are denominated mainly in US dollars and euros
