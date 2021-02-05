People crossing the street beneath a giant screen showing the latest stock and currency prices in Shanghai. Stocks in major Asia-Pacific markets clock gains on Friday February 5, 2021 as Kuaishou triples in its trading debut in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks set for weekly advance as Kuaishou generates 200 per cent windfall for IPO investors
- Hang Seng Index advances 0.5 per cent to log about 3.5 per cent gain over the past five days, recouping a big chunk of the 1,164 points loss last week
- Kuaishou triples to as high as HK$345 following the hottest reception to the city’s retail offering, while part-owner Tencent extends run-up
