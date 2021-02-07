Global funds are flowing to China in search of yield via Hong Kong’s transborder investment channel. Photo: Warton Li Global funds are flowing to China in search of yield via Hong Kong’s transborder investment channel. Photo: Warton Li
China’s investors are flooding Hong Kong’s capital market in search of value as they dodge US sanctions

  • Fear of missing out on some of world’s best-performing stocks has made Hong Kong a gateway for Chinese capital seeking overseas investment
  • Chinese enterprises accounted for 52 per cent of listed companies in Hong Kong in January

Updated: 11:32am, 7 Feb, 2021

