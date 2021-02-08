Retail investors watch stock prices at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Will the Lunar New Year holiday stem the cash inflows into Hong Kong markets? Photo: AFP Retail investors watch stock prices at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Will the Lunar New Year holiday stem the cash inflows into Hong Kong markets? Photo: AFP
Five Hong Kong stocks most vulnerable to mainland China fund reversal as Lunar New Year holiday brings liquidity test

  • A five-day trading pause in China will test support for Hong Kong stocks recently supercharged by mainland cash
  • Tencent, China Mobile, CNOOC, Meituan and HKEX have been top recipients of southbound fund inflows since November last year

Martin ChoiZhang Shidong
Martin Choi and Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 9:09am, 8 Feb, 2021

