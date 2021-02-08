A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on January 18, 2021. Markets open to another bullish start before a holiday later this week. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, China stocks open on bullish mode as Asian markets bank on US stimulus support
- Hang Seng Index rises 0.8 per cent in early trading and the Shanghai Composite adds 0.4 per cent amid a broad rally in regional markets
- Local markets may be challenged by thinning liquidity as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches
Topic | Stocks
A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on January 18, 2021. Markets open to another bullish start before a holiday later this week. Photo: AP