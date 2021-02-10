Lunar New Year decorations go up at a restaurant in Beijing. Monetary data released on Tuesday shows a surge in new credit last month, suggesting conditions remained supportive of growth momentum beyond the holiday. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong stocks rise above 30,000 level as markets soar ahead of Lunar New Year break
- Hang Seng Index surges 1.9 per cent, rising above 30,000 level for first time since January 25
- Shanghai Composite adds 0.9 per cent, heads for third straight day of gains
