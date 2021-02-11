A Lunar New Year fair in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. The city’s stock market will operate for half the day on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang A Lunar New Year fair in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. The city’s stock market will operate for half the day on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong stocks slip in morning trade, but on track for gains in Year of the Rat

  • Mengiu Dairy leads declines after slipping 2.2 per cent
  • China markets, which saw best returns in seven years in Year of the Rat, on break for Spring Festival holiday

Martin Choi
Updated: 11:45am, 11 Feb, 2021

