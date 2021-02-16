A woman takes a selfie in front of a bull sculpture at a mall in Beijing. Hong Kong stocks rose on the first trading day of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks gain on first trading day of Year of the Ox fuelled by economic recovery optimism, vaccine roll-out
- Hang Seng Index rises 1.1 per cent in early trading, after ending Year of the Rat on a high
- Markets in China closed for Lunar New Year holiday through Wednesday
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A woman takes a selfie in front of a bull sculpture at a mall in Beijing. Hong Kong stocks rose on the first trading day of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday. Photo: AFP