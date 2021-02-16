People wearing face masks walk past a hoarding for a movie in a subway station in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo People wearing face masks walk past a hoarding for a movie in a subway station in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
People wearing face masks walk past a hoarding for a movie in a subway station in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Cinema
China film stocks surge on record box office receipts in the mainland during the Lunar New Year holiday

  • IMAX China surged as much as 88 per cent to a two-year high of HK$26.30
  • Ticket sales during the first four days of the holiday hit a record US$882.7 million, increasing 34 per cent from the same period in 2019, Maoyan data showed

Martin Choi
Updated: 4:06pm, 16 Feb, 2021

