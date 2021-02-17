Hong Kong stocks took a breather after rising to their highest level since June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hang Seng Index slips after hitting highest level in over two years, weighed down by rising US Treasury yields
- Hang Seng Index slips 0.2 per cent after rising 1.9 per cent to its highest level since June 2018
- 10-year US Treasury yields rose above 1.3 per cent for the first time since the pandemic
