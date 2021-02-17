Hong Kong stocks took a breather after rising to their highest level since June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong stocks took a breather after rising to their highest level since June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks took a breather after rising to their highest level since June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hang Seng Index slips after hitting highest level in over two years, weighed down by rising US Treasury yields

  • Hang Seng Index slips 0.2 per cent after rising 1.9 per cent to its highest level since June 2018
  • 10-year US Treasury yields rose above 1.3 per cent for the first time since the pandemic

Topic |   Stocks
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:56am, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks took a breather after rising to their highest level since June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee Hong Kong stocks took a breather after rising to their highest level since June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks took a breather after rising to their highest level since June 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE