China stock markets reopened on Thursday to trade for the first time in the Year of the Ox. Photo: Felix Wong
China market rally falters alongside key Asian markets after kicking off trading in the Year of the Ox with a bang
- The CSI 300, which tracks the 300 biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen, jumped 2 per cent to a record high of 5,922.07, before trading 0.8 per cent lower
- Hong Kong shares fall after rising to a 32-month high
