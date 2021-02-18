China stock markets reopened on Thursday to trade for the first time in the Year of the Ox. Photo: Felix Wong China stock markets reopened on Thursday to trade for the first time in the Year of the Ox. Photo: Felix Wong
China market rally falters alongside key Asian markets after kicking off trading in the Year of the Ox with a bang

  • The CSI 300, which tracks the 300 biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen, jumped 2 per cent to a record high of 5,922.07, before trading 0.8 per cent lower
  • Hong Kong shares fall after rising to a 32-month high

Topic |   China stock market
Martin Choi
Updated: 1:45pm, 18 Feb, 2021

