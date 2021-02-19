First-time filings for unemployment benefits in the US reached 861,000 last week, higher than expectations of 765,000, according to a Reuters poll. Photo: AP Photo
Hang Seng Index extends losses as it tracks falls on Wall Street following disappointing US jobs data, inflation fears
- Hang Seng Index slips 0.4 per cent at open, but is on track for weekly gains
- Geely Automobile leads blue chips lower in Hong Kong, falls 3.7 per cent
Topic | Hang Seng Index
