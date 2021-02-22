Retail investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters Retail investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Retail investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Stocks
Business /  Markets

China stock traders abandon ‘bubble stocks’ amid PBOC liquidity signals as reflation bets gain momentum

  • Consumer and technology stocks, dubbed as ‘stampede trades’ and ‘bubbles’ by analysts, bore the brunt of selling last week after markets reopened
  • HSBC Jintrust, among top domestic fund managers, says matching fundamentals with valuation is top priority in asset allocation

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Retail investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters Retail investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Retail investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE