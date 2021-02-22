People walking past a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong as markets chalk up early gains in Year of the Ox. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hang Seng Index climbs as HSBC paces bank winners on dividend hopes and mainland funds pick laggards
- The Hang Seng Index rises 0.5 per cent to 30,785.57 in morning session as HSBC and Standard Chartered pace market gainers
- Xiaomi Corp slides after smartphone maker denies Chinese media reports that it was planning to manufacture electric vehicles
