People walking past a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong as markets chalk up early gains in Year of the Ox. Photo: Sam Tsang People walking past a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong as markets chalk up early gains in Year of the Ox. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walking past a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong as markets chalk up early gains in Year of the Ox. Photo: Sam Tsang
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Hang Seng Index climbs as HSBC paces bank winners on dividend hopes and mainland funds pick laggards

  • The Hang Seng Index rises 0.5 per cent to 30,785.57 in morning session as HSBC and Standard Chartered pace market gainers
  • Xiaomi Corp slides after smartphone maker denies Chinese media reports that it was planning to manufacture electric vehicles

Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:53pm, 22 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walking past a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong as markets chalk up early gains in Year of the Ox. Photo: Sam Tsang People walking past a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong as markets chalk up early gains in Year of the Ox. Photo: Sam Tsang
People walking past a screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong as markets chalk up early gains in Year of the Ox. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE