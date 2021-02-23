A recent pattern has emerged with investors switching out of expensive tech and consumer stocks into cyclical old-economy companies on expectations for faster global economic recovery. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks lead rally in Asia as traders bet to old-economy firms on reflation outlook, HSBC extends win
- Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite chalk up gains as traders sell tech winners, buy old-economy stalwarts
- HSBC extends run-up before the lender proposes a bigger than expected dividend payout in its latest earnings report
Topic | Hang Seng Index
