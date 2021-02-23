A recent pattern has emerged with investors switching out of expensive tech and consumer stocks into cyclical old-economy companies on expectations for faster global economic recovery. Photo: Reuters A recent pattern has emerged with investors switching out of expensive tech and consumer stocks into cyclical old-economy companies on expectations for faster global economic recovery. Photo: Reuters
A recent pattern has emerged with investors switching out of expensive tech and consumer stocks into cyclical old-economy companies on expectations for faster global economic recovery. Photo: Reuters
Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong stocks lead rally in Asia as traders bet to old-economy firms on reflation outlook, HSBC extends win

  • Hang Seng Index and Shanghai Composite chalk up gains as traders sell tech winners, buy old-economy stalwarts
  • HSBC extends run-up before the lender proposes a bigger than expected dividend payout in its latest earnings report

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:07pm, 23 Feb, 2021

