HKEX is poised to report its best-ever results after a bumper year of IPO listings and southbound fund inflows, making it a tough act to sustain for incoming CEO Nicolas Aguzin. Photo: Getty Images
HKEX set to unveil record earnings amid stock rally in tough act to sustain for incoming CEO Aguzin
- Incoming CEO Aguzin faces the challenge of keeping shareholders happy, a hard act to follow after a 31 per cent stock gain in 2021, 68 per cent in 2020
- Sustained southbound fund inflows and a wave of giant IPOs in the city could support HKEX performance going forward, some analysts say
Topic | IPO
