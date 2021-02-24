Hong Kong markets are taking a beating as traders continue to dump richly valued tech and consumer stocks. Photo: AP Hong Kong markets are taking a beating as traders continue to dump richly valued tech and consumer stocks. Photo: AP
Hong Kong markets are taking a beating as traders continue to dump richly valued tech and consumer stocks. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks head for biggest slide in a month as popular technology, consumer bets unravel

  • HKEX slips as investors eye clues on how Hong Kong bourse operator could sustain its record trading gains
  • Two mainland stock debutants surge by 44 per cent limit despite a slump in broader market

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:20pm, 24 Feb, 2021

