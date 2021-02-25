Tencent, Meituan and HKEX were top three losers on Wednesday as mainland funds headed for the southbound exits. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent, Meituan, HKEX top Hong Kong stock losers as southbound connect sees first net selling since mid-December
- Mainland investors were net sellers of HK$20 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks on Wednesday, a trend that may persist in the short term
- Tencent, Meituan and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing became top losers from biggest beneficiaries, may be instructive as sentiment swings
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Tencent, Meituan and HKEX were top three losers on Wednesday as mainland funds headed for the southbound exits. Photo: Shutterstock