China Resources Land led a surge in mainland Chinese property developers on the back of impending change in land-sale method in large cities. Photo: Getty Images China Resources Land led a surge in mainland Chinese property developers on the back of impending change in land-sale method in large cities. Photo: Getty Images
China Resources Land led a surge in mainland Chinese property developers on the back of impending change in land-sale method in large cities. Photo: Getty Images
Stocks
Business /  Markets

Mainland property developers surge as major Chinese cities prepare to alter land auction system

  • China Resources Land, Country Garden led gainers in Hong Kong as major cities to limit land sales to three times in 2021
  • Move seen as positive to lowering acquisition cost, improving margins and gearing for stressed developers

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:02pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China Resources Land led a surge in mainland Chinese property developers on the back of impending change in land-sale method in large cities. Photo: Getty Images China Resources Land led a surge in mainland Chinese property developers on the back of impending change in land-sale method in large cities. Photo: Getty Images
China Resources Land led a surge in mainland Chinese property developers on the back of impending change in land-sale method in large cities. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE