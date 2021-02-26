Hong Kong stocks slide in line with a global market rout on concerns central banks will unwind accommodative monetary policies amid inflation risks. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks plunge with global sell-off as taper tantrum triggers bond market rout
- Stocks crash across the region as traders begin to price in interest-rate increase amid policy tightening risks, inflation concerns
- Galaxy Entertainment, Wharf REIC lead slump in Hang Seng Index members as volatility rises to August high
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong stocks slide in line with a global market rout on concerns central banks will unwind accommodative monetary policies amid inflation risks. Photo: AP