Stock investors are enjoying a steady start to the week as policy makers assuage concerns about inflation risks and rising bond yields. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks rebound as central banks ease taper tantrum concerns and traders await Hang Seng Index makeover plan
- Three new Hang Seng Index members - Alibaba Health, Longfor and Haidilao - rally before they officially join from March 15
- Hang Seng Indexes Co could unveil plan to revamp its family of indexes later Monday after a round of public consultation
Topic | Stocks
