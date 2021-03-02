Tech stocks power gains in Hong Kong after a plan to expand the Hang Seng Index membership in biggest revamp in five decades. Photo: EPA-EFE Tech stocks power gains in Hong Kong after a plan to expand the Hang Seng Index membership in biggest revamp in five decades. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech stocks power gains in Hong Kong after a plan to expand the Hang Seng Index membership in biggest revamp in five decades. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hang Seng Index
Business /  Markets

Tech stocks power more gains in Hong Kong markets on index overhaul plan as traders cheer policy support

  • Hang Seng Index membership to expand from current 55 to 80 by mid-2022 and eventually to 100, compiler says
  • Techtronic, Sino Biopharmaceutical and Meituan lead market gainers, rising by at least 2.5 per cent

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:51am, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tech stocks power gains in Hong Kong after a plan to expand the Hang Seng Index membership in biggest revamp in five decades. Photo: EPA-EFE Tech stocks power gains in Hong Kong after a plan to expand the Hang Seng Index membership in biggest revamp in five decades. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech stocks power gains in Hong Kong after a plan to expand the Hang Seng Index membership in biggest revamp in five decades. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE