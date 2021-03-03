Stock markets from Japan to Hong Kong and Australia are facing a bout of volatility on worries about policy tightening. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong stocks rebound as traders shake off asset-bubble worries and markets turn to China for policy direction
- Sands China, HSBC pace gainers as Hang Seng Index recoups Tuesday’s market losses
- Traders eye policy support as China prepares for most important political gathering on Friday
Topic | Hang Seng Index
