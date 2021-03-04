Stock sell-off infects markets from Australia to Japan amid a US government bond rout and concerns about policy outlook. Photo: Reuters Stock sell-off infects markets from Australia to Japan amid a US government bond rout and concerns about policy outlook. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, China markets slump on US bond market tumult as asset bubble, taper risks grow

  • A jump in US government bond yields sends equities lower with traders jittery on valuation, inflation, policy risks
  • ‘Taper tantrum’ risks have pushed local market volatility to the highest level since July while mainland funds withdraw

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:23pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Stock sell-off infects markets from Australia to Japan amid a US government bond rout and concerns about policy outlook. Photo: Reuters
