Hong Kong’s regulators consider taking some sizzle out of world’s hottest IPO market, cracking down on China’s debut punters

  • The HKEX aims to pick out investors who use different brokerage accounts to apply for the same IPO, when it rolls out its Fast Interface for New Issuance (Fini) system in the second quarter of 2022
  • The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) proposed to set up an investor identification system to augment its market surveillance function and detect possible misconduct

Cissy ZhouEnoch Yiu
Cissy Zhou and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:00pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Pedestrians in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
